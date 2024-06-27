Did Taylor Swift worry her fame would "scare" off Travis Kelce?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have spilled the secrets of the early days of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance, including the singer's fears that her fame would doom the relationship.

Taylor Swift (r.) is said to have been worried her stardom would doom her romance with Travis Kelce in the early days of their high-profile relationship. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a report from Us Weekly published Tuesday, sources told the magazine that "this has been the best year of both of their lives," but the romance hasn't come without its challenges.

Though the Super Bowl champ is no stranger to the spotlight, Taylor's fame has reached unprecedented heights since she first kicked off The Eras Tour in March 2023.

When the pair began seeing each other last summer, insiders say the 34-year-old singer was concerned that her stardom "would scare him away."

Thankfully, Travis handled all of it with grace, which the sources say "made [Taylor] fall in love with him even more."

Still, the tight end, who had to purchase a new home to protect his privacy, was "freaked out" by the attention at first, but his family is said to have kept him "grounded."