Did Taylor Swift worry her fame would "scare" off Travis Kelce?
Los Angeles, California - Insiders have spilled the secrets of the early days of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance, including the singer's fears that her fame would doom the relationship.
In a report from Us Weekly published Tuesday, sources told the magazine that "this has been the best year of both of their lives," but the romance hasn't come without its challenges.
Though the Super Bowl champ is no stranger to the spotlight, Taylor's fame has reached unprecedented heights since she first kicked off The Eras Tour in March 2023.
When the pair began seeing each other last summer, insiders say the 34-year-old singer was concerned that her stardom "would scare him away."
Thankfully, Travis handled all of it with grace, which the sources say "made [Taylor] fall in love with him even more."
Still, the tight end, who had to purchase a new home to protect his privacy, was "freaked out" by the attention at first, but his family is said to have kept him "grounded."
What does the future hold for Taylor and Travis?
"He has been handling it the best he can," another informant added. "He's always had good people around him."
Travis recently shared a similar sentiment underscoring the importance of staying grounded amid the attention, revealing that Taylor's down-to-earth approach to attending his NFL games is what made him fall for her.
So, it should come as no surprise that, having made it through the peak of the fanfare, the two are still going strong.
"A year in there is such an ease between them," a source said. "It seems like they've been together longer because they are so in tune."
As for what the future holds, the outlet reports that Taylor "absolutely sees this going the distance."
