Travis Kelce talks wooing Taylor Swift: "I don't know how the f**k I did it"

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce has revealed his very candid thoughts on how he managed to win over his now-girlfriend Taylor Swift .

Travis Kelce (l.) opened up about wooing Taylor Swift with some hilariously candid comments shared in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old NFL star dished on his high-profile relationship with Wednesday's special guest, Lil Dicky.

The rapper weighed in on America's obsession with Travis and Taylor's love story, saying, "I just think there's something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star somehow met your most popular beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love, and it's real."

Travis loved the 36-year-old's assessment of the situation but admitted, "I don't know how I did it because she was not into sports. So I don't know how the f**k I did it."

Lil Dicky then promptly reminded the Super Bowl champ that it was his public call-out of the 34-year-old pop star on his podcast last summer, where he revealed he was rejected in his attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour.

Taylor would later share her side of the story in her TIME Person of the Year feature, saying, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."