Travis Kelce dishes on falling for Taylor Swift: "That's my girl"
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has spilled the secrets behind his romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview, where the NFL star revealed what made him fall for the singer.
The 34-year-old athlete appeared on the latest episode of Barstool's Bussin' With The Boys podcast, which was released on Tuesday.
Travis wasn't shy about gushing over his girlfriend as he shed light on their perspective on maintaining privacy.
"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything," he said. "That's my girl. That's my lady. I'm proud of that."
The tight end also confessed when he fell for Taylor, particularly singling out her behavior at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 after he had offered to have his team help her get to the suite.
"She just walked right through the front door," Travis explained. "There was no talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She's just like, 'I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.'"
The two had been facing dating rumors for about a month before seemingly confirming the romance with her attendance at the game. The Down Bad singer famously sat in a suite with Travis' mom, Donna, and the Super Bowl champ shared that that was quite special to him.
"I think that's why I really started to really fall for her. Just [watching] how genuine she is around friends and family," he said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Travis gracefully navigated questions about two of Taylor's famous exes, Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Alwyn.
Travis Kelce reacts to questions about Taylor Swift's exes
When Travis and the podcast's co-hosts revealed their favorite T. Swift songs, Jake Gyllenhaal was name-dropped in reference to the song Karma.
"Karma is Gyllenhaal, right?" co-host Will Compton asked. "Was it Jake? Am I wrong?"
"What happened?" Travis replied.
For the record, Will was wrong, as Jake is rumored to have inspired several tracks on 2012's Red – most (in)famously, All Too Well.
But when Karma's actual presumed inspiration – Joe Alwyn – was mentioned, the NFL star couldn't totally sidestep it this time.
The co-hosts brought up Taylor's lyric change to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" whenever Travis is in the audience, but they also mentioned the original lyrics that give a clear nod to the British actor.
"But wasn't it guy on the screen?" Will asked, to which Travis coyly confirmed, "It was."
The podcast comes on the heels of The Eras Tour in London, where Travis got much more than just the Karma lyric change, as he even made a surprise appearance on stage as one of the showmen before her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Cover photo: Collage: Fernando Leon & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP