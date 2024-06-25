Travis Kelce dishes on falling for Taylor Swift: "That's my girl"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has spilled the secrets behind his romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview, where the NFL star revealed what made him fall for the singer.

Travis Kelce (l.) has spilled the secrets behind his romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview, where the NFL star revealed what made him fall for the singer. © Collage: Fernando Leon & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old athlete appeared on the latest episode of Barstool's Bussin' With The Boys podcast, which was released on Tuesday.

Travis wasn't shy about gushing over his girlfriend as he shed light on their perspective on maintaining privacy.

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything," he said. "That's my girl. That's my lady. I'm proud of that."

The tight end also confessed when he fell for Taylor, particularly singling out her behavior at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 after he had offered to have his team help her get to the suite.

"She just walked right through the front door," Travis explained. "There was no talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She's just like, 'I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.'"

The two had been facing dating rumors for about a month before seemingly confirming the romance with her attendance at the game. The Down Bad singer famously sat in a suite with Travis' mom, Donna, and the Super Bowl champ shared that that was quite special to him.

"I think that's why I really started to really fall for her. Just [watching] how genuine she is around friends and family," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis gracefully navigated questions about two of Taylor's famous exes, Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Alwyn.