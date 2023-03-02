Did Taylor Swift write a song about the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama?
New York, New York - Amid the ongoing social media drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, some fans are speculating that Taylor Swift may have used the rift as inspiration for a recent song!
The 33-year-old singer has been close friends with Selena for over a decade, which has also spanned the time frame of Selena's eight-year on-and-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.
The rocky romance culminated in one final break-up in 2018, and Justin wed Hailey only months after he ended things with Selena.
The dramatic end to their love story has led to Selena and Hailey often being pitted against one another in the media.
Rumors of a feud have been reignited after some recent social media shade from the Rare Beauty founder. It seemingly began when Selena defended Taylor in the comments of a TikTok featuring an old clip of Hailey mocking the pop star.
Now, a new theory posed by a Swiftie on TikTok suggests that the song Question...? from Taylor's latest record, Midnights, was inspired by the ill-fated romance between Selena and Justin.
The track's narrator asks someone whether they think about their failed relationship and if they have any lingering regrets. Swifties are doing what they do best as they break down every small detail of the song for evidence of the theory.
The lyric, "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?" led many to look back at a clip of Taylor teasing Selena for kissing Justin in the crowd of the Billboard Music Awards in 2013.
Going even further down the rabbit hole, other fans have posited that the background vocals on the track sound like Selena herself!
Despite the well-thought out theories, only Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff are officially credited for vocals on the track.
Who is Question...? by Taylor Swift really about?
Of course, there's been no confirmation as to who the track is really about. And when Midnights was first released, many fans speculated that the song was written about the Anti-Hero singer's famous ex Harry Styles.
The main reason for this theory is Question...?'s sampling of Out of the Woods from Taylor's 2014 album 1989, which has long been assumed to be about the 29-year-old singer.
Regardless of whether Question...? was really written in support of Selena, T-Swift has made her support for her friend quite clear in the past, and the two have remained besties.
As for what Selena has said about Tay's songwriting, she revealed that her favorite song from Midnights is not Question...? but instead The Great War!
Cover photo: Collage: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP