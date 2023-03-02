Did Taylor Swift write a song about the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama?

New York, New York - Amid the ongoing social media drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, some fans are speculating that Taylor Swift may have used the rift as inspiration for a recent song!

Fans are theorizing that Question...? by Taylor Swift (r) was inspired by Selena Gomez (center r)'s past romance with Justin Bieber (l). © Collage: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer has been close friends with Selena for over a decade, which has also spanned the time frame of Selena's eight-year on-and-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

The rocky romance culminated in one final break-up in 2018, and Justin wed Hailey only months after he ended things with Selena.

The dramatic end to their love story has led to Selena and Hailey often being pitted against one another in the media.

Rumors of a feud have been reignited after some recent social media shade from the Rare Beauty founder. It seemingly began when Selena defended Taylor in the comments of a TikTok featuring an old clip of Hailey mocking the pop star.

Now, a new theory posed by a Swiftie on TikTok suggests that the song Question...? from Taylor's latest record, Midnights, was inspired by the ill-fated romance between Selena and Justin.

The track's narrator asks someone whether they think about their failed relationship and if they have any lingering regrets. Swifties are doing what they do best as they break down every small detail of the song for evidence of the theory.

The lyric, "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?" led many to look back at a clip of Taylor teasing Selena for kissing Justin in the crowd of the Billboard Music Awards in 2013.

Going even further down the rabbit hole, other fans have posited that the background vocals on the track sound like Selena herself!

Despite the well-thought out theories, only Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff are officially credited for vocals on the track.