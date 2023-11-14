Taylor Swift adds two new dates to The Eras Tour in 2024!

London, UK - Taylor Swift has made The Eras Tour the gift that keeps on giving with yet another extension, this time tacking on two more shows to the 2024 international leg.

Taylor Swift has extended The Eras Tour yet again as she adds two more shows in London to her lengthy international leg. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old singer has brought the stadium tour's total up to 151 dates with Tuesday's addition of two more shows in London.

Taylor will now perform eight times at Wembley Stadium, giving it the most shows of any stop on the tour.

The new dates are August 19-20, 2024, joining her previously announced shows at Wembley on June 21-23 and August 15-17.

Paramore will continue as the opening act for the newly added performances.

A limited number of Swifties who registered for the earlier sales via Ticketmaster have been sent codes to access the new sales.

The latest extension is the second just this month, with the Karma artist previously adding three new dates in Vancouver on December 6-8, 2024.

Gracie Abrams will open the Canadian leg, which is currently slated to conclude The Eras Tour, but knowing Taylor, that's certainly open to change!