Is Kim Kardashian trying to "outshine" Taylor Swift amid ongoing feud?

Kim Kardashian (r.) could be looking for a way to steal Taylor Swift's (l.) thunder amid their bitter feud. © Collage: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

As the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul has been lavishly romping around India, Life & Style spilled that Kim allegedly wants to rekindle her romance with Odell Beckham Jr. so she can surpass the 30-year-old Grammy-winner.

A tipster dished that Kim, who "fizzled out" with OBJ, "wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift," referring to T-Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The insider continued that it would be a "win-win" for Kim if she gets back with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver because she'll "take some of that thunder away from Taylor."

Kim reportedly has a new crush on English soccer star Jude Bellingham, so time will tell if either of these athletes will win the American Horror Story star's heart.