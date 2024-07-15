Is Kim Kardashian trying to "outshine" Taylor Swift amid ongoing feud?

Has Kim Kardashian's bad blood with Taylor Swift led to her seeking another chance with Odell Beckham Jr.? Here's the tea on the reality star's love life!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Apparently Kim Kardashian's longtime feud with Taylor Swift isn't over!

Kim Kardashian (r.) could be looking for a way to steal Taylor Swift's (l.) thunder amid their bitter feud.
As the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul has been lavishly romping around India, Life & Style spilled that Kim allegedly wants to rekindle her romance with Odell Beckham Jr. so she can surpass the 30-year-old Grammy-winner.

A tipster dished that Kim, who "fizzled out" with OBJ, "wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift," referring to T-Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The insider continued that it would be a "win-win" for Kim if she gets back with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver because she'll "take some of that thunder away from Taylor."

Kim reportedly has a new crush on English soccer star Jude Bellingham, so time will tell if either of these athletes will win the American Horror Story star's heart.

The bad blood between Taylor and Kim dates back to 2016, but the I Knew You Were Trouble artist seemingly took a shot at Kim in the song thanK you aIMee from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

