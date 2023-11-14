Gigi Hadid sets record the straight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance

Los Angeles, California - Gigi Hadid has hit back at rumors of her disapproval of the whirlwind romance between her long-time BFF, Taylor Swift , and Travis Kelce.

Gigi Hadid (c) has clarified her opinion on Taylor Swift (r) and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance. © Collage: Dustin Satloff & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old model set the record straight after stories circulated alleging that she found the pair's viral love story to be "too much."

Under an Instagram post from Perez Hilton that read "Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Agree With The Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance," Gigi left a comment clarifying her stance.

"I'm a couple days late to this tag.. but didn't the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be," she wrote.

"We are all over the mood for our girl. Period."

The Next in Fashion host referred to a similar story stemming from Page Six, where sources claimed that another of Taylor's long-time friends, Selena Gomez, was "concerned" about the high-profile relationship.

The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder has not responded herself, but she was spotted hanging out with both Taylor and Gigi shortly after the story broke, seeming to prove there was no real drama within the star-studded squad.