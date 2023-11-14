Gigi Hadid sets record the straight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance
Los Angeles, California - Gigi Hadid has hit back at rumors of her disapproval of the whirlwind romance between her long-time BFF, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce.
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old model set the record straight after stories circulated alleging that she found the pair's viral love story to be "too much."
Under an Instagram post from Perez Hilton that read "Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Agree With The Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance," Gigi left a comment clarifying her stance.
"I'm a couple days late to this tag.. but didn't the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be," she wrote.
"We are all over the mood for our girl. Period."
The Next in Fashion host referred to a similar story stemming from Page Six, where sources claimed that another of Taylor's long-time friends, Selena Gomez, was "concerned" about the high-profile relationship.
The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder has not responded herself, but she was spotted hanging out with both Taylor and Gigi shortly after the story broke, seeming to prove there was no real drama within the star-studded squad.
Taylor Swift earns her friends' approval amid Travis Kelce love story
After keeping her more recent relationships under the radar, Taylor has made no secret of her romance with Travis.
The Anti-Hero singer took things to the next level at The Eras Tour in Argentina over the weekend, where she swapped out the lyrics to her final number from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."
Another of Taylor's close pals, Abigail Anderson, gave her stamp of approval by liking an Instagram clip of the 34-year-old NFL star's blushing reaction to the shout-out.
Cover photo: Collage: Dustin Satloff & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP