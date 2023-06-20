Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid rock matching fashion for NYC dinner

New York, New York - After her recent Eras Tour stop in Pittsburgh, Taylor Swift is back in the Big Apple and happily hitting the town with her famous friends.

Taylor Swift (r) reunited with Gigi Hadid on Sunday for dinner in Manhattan. © Collage: Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

On Sunday night, the 33-year-old was spotted out with model Gigi Hadid after they dined at Nobu Downtown in Lower Manhattan.

In the snaps, Taylor rocked a black turtleneck jumpsuit with a white purse and black heels, while Gigi matched in a white t-shirt and a black midi skirt.

Another video from the evening captured the Anti-Hero singer running to Gigi before they made their exit hand-in-hand as paparazzi hounded them for photos.

Taylor and Gigi have been close friends for nearly a decade, and the pair made headlines back in April for seemingly bringing back Tay's famous 1989-era girl gang as they strolled New York City together.

The former Victoria's Secret angel was also spotted at The Eras Tour in Nashville last month, where she shared the VIP tent with Taylor's then-beau Matty Healy.