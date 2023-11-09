Does Gigi Hadid think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is "too much?"

New York, New York - Another member of Taylor Swift 's inner circle has reportedly shared their concern over her whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce .

On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that Gigi Hadid is worried that the 33-year-old singer is "doing too much" in her relationship with the 34-year-old tight end.

"One of the reasons Gigi hasn't attended any of Travis' games is because she doesn't agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]," the insider revealed.

Taylor has watched most Kansas City Chiefs games from a suite in Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis's mom, Donna, or Brittany Mahomes, who is married to quarterback Patrick.



However, she brought many of her friends to the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium last month, with Gigi notably absent from the group.

The source reiterated that the 28-year-old model "adores" Taylor but believes her viral, high-profile outings with Travis come "too soon" in the romance.

The Next in Fashion host is not the only friend of the Karma artist to express her reservations about the new couple, with Selena Gomez reportedly sharing a similar sentiment about the situation.