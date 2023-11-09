Does Gigi Hadid think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is "too much?"
New York, New York - Another member of Taylor Swift's inner circle has reportedly shared their concern over her whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.
On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that Gigi Hadid is worried that the 33-year-old singer is "doing too much" in her relationship with the 34-year-old tight end.
"One of the reasons Gigi hasn't attended any of Travis' games is because she doesn't agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]," the insider revealed.
Taylor has watched most Kansas City Chiefs games from a suite in Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis's mom, Donna, or Brittany Mahomes, who is married to quarterback Patrick.
However, she brought many of her friends to the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium last month, with Gigi notably absent from the group.
The source reiterated that the 28-year-old model "adores" Taylor but believes her viral, high-profile outings with Travis come "too soon" in the romance.
The Next in Fashion host is not the only friend of the Karma artist to express her reservations about the new couple, with Selena Gomez reportedly sharing a similar sentiment about the situation.
Selena Gomez also reportedly concerned about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Another source told Page Six last month that the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder also believed Taylor and Travis were "moving too fast."
"Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her," the insider revealed.
Still, there's not much evidence that the alleged concerns have impacted Gigi or Selena's friendships with Taylor.
The trio was spotted out on the town in New York over the weekend as they grabbed dinner with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and more gal pals.
