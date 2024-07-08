Ice Spice defends Taylor Swift from booing audience at Rolling Loud
Vienna, Austria - Ice Spice proved she has her bestie's back with an epic response to fans booing Taylor Swift at Rolling Loud Europe.
The 24-year-old rapper hit the stage in Vienna on Sunday for a show-stopping set at the buzzy music festival.
But when it came time to play her closing number, a remix of Taylor Swift's Karma featuring Ice Spice, not everyone was here for it.
Once the 34-year-old pop star's voice hit the speakers, a wave of boos and thumbs down took over the crowd – mostly from men.
Ice didn't let the negativity go unnoticed, but she opted to kill them with kindness as she blew kisses to the unhappy concertgoers.
The Karma collab, which first dropped in May of last year, has become a staple of the Bronx native's festival sets – including Coachella, where Taylor got to watch it herself!
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice celebrate their Karma collab
While attending the star-studded festival with boyfriend Travis Kelce earlier this year, Taylor cheered on Ice Spice during her set as she got a taste of the Swiftie experience and watched the performance from the crowd.
The Munch rapper was clearly thrilled to have the Grammy winner in attendance as she yelled, "Shoutout to Taylor motherf**king Swift!" once Karma began.
Taylor and Ice have performed the track together a handful of times before, as the Cruel Summer artist welcomed Ice as a special guest for her Eras Tour shows at Metlife Stadium last May.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire