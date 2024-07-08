Ice Spice defends Taylor Swift from booing audience at Rolling Loud

Vienna, Austria - Ice Spice proved she has her bestie's back with an epic response to fans booing Taylor Swift at Rolling Loud Europe.

Ice Spice (l.) defended Taylor Swift with an epic clapback after fans at Rolling Loud Europe booed the pop star's song Karma, which features the rapper. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 24-year-old rapper hit the stage in Vienna on Sunday for a show-stopping set at the buzzy music festival.

But when it came time to play her closing number, a remix of Taylor Swift's Karma featuring Ice Spice, not everyone was here for it.

Once the 34-year-old pop star's voice hit the speakers, a wave of boos and thumbs down took over the crowd – mostly from men.

Ice didn't let the negativity go unnoticed, but she opted to kill them with kindness as she blew kisses to the unhappy concertgoers.

The Karma collab, which first dropped in May of last year, has become a staple of the Bronx native's festival sets – including Coachella, where Taylor got to watch it herself!