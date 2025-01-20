Is Matty Healy planning tell-all album about Taylor Swift romance?

London, UK - Is Matty Healy ready to spill the tea on his romance with Taylor Swift ? Not so fast...

On Sunday, The Sun reported that the 35-year-old musician was planning to open up about his short-lived fling with Taylor on the next album from his band, The 1975.

The article claimed the new record would be called God Has Entered My Body, with one track said to focus on "[Matty and Taylor's] relationship and coping with fame."

"Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest," an insider said.

After a snippet of the article was shared to The 1975's Reddit page, Matty himself responded using his official account.

"Huge if true," he wrote.

While Taylor not-so-subtly detailed her romance with Matty on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, the Chocolate singer has made it clear he doesn't plan on sharing his side of the story.