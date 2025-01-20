Is Matty Healy planning tell-all album about Taylor Swift romance?
London, UK - Is Matty Healy ready to spill the tea on his romance with Taylor Swift? Not so fast...
On Sunday, The Sun reported that the 35-year-old musician was planning to open up about his short-lived fling with Taylor on the next album from his band, The 1975.
The article claimed the new record would be called God Has Entered My Body, with one track said to focus on "[Matty and Taylor's] relationship and coping with fame."
"Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest," an insider said.
After a snippet of the article was shared to The 1975's Reddit page, Matty himself responded using his official account.
"Huge if true," he wrote.
While Taylor not-so-subtly detailed her romance with Matty on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, the Chocolate singer has made it clear he doesn't plan on sharing his side of the story.
Matty Healy says he's "not interested" in writing about his love life
Last October, Matty explained that he is "not interested" in pulling inspiration from his love life for his music, despite the increased attention on him stemming from the high-profile relationship.
"I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he said.
"I think that that's an obvious thing to draw from. And I'm just not interested in it."
Since his split from Taylor in June 2023, Matty has moved on with model Gabbriette Bechtel, and the two announced their engagement last summer.
Cover photo: Collage: Rich Polk & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP