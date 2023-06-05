Is Taylor Swift's situation-ship with Matty Healy over?

New York, New York - It seems Taylor Swift knew Matty Healy was trouble when he walked in, as reports are floating that the two have gone their separate ways.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Matty Healy have reportedly ended their situation-ship. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Word on the street is that Swift is a single woman – not that things were ever official between her and the 1975 frontman.

On Monday, TMZ broke the news that a "friend close to the situation" confirmed Swift's single relationship status.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an unnamed source said the split stemmed from both Healy and Swift being "extremely busy" and realizing "they're not really compatible with each other," adding, "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

Though neither Swift nor Healy have ever publicly commented on their situation-ship, the pair were spotted locking lips at Casa Ciprian in lower Manhattan, and have been seen at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.

The lead singer of The 1975 was also rumored to be moving in with Swift shortly after attending The Eras Tour shows in Nashville and spending time with Swift's dad in the family's suite during her Philadelphia stop.

Though the public didn't learn of Swift's breakup with long term boyfriend Joe Alwyn until April, the pair reportedly split in February after six years together.