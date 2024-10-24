Matty Healy seemingly takes dig at Taylor Swift as he talks "casual romantic liaisons"
London, UK - The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has revealed he's "not interested" in writing about his romantic life as he seemingly alluded to his high-profile fling with Taylor Swift.
In Tuesday's episode of the Doomscroll podcast, the 35-year-old got candid about the spike in notoriety he got amid his month-long romance with Taylor in 2023.
"Last year, I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons," Matty said.
"The only reason that I was interested in is kind of, like, what I was doing."
"I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that," he continued.
"And fair enough, do you know what I mean?"
But for Matty, he wants to go beyond this expectation and would rather fight the "status quo" than abide by it.
"I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he said.
"I think that that's an obvious thing to draw from. And I'm just not interested in it."
Taylor, meanwhile, drew significant inspiration from their brief relationship in The Tortured Poets Department – her 11th studio album that was released in April.
Matty Healy says writing about relationships is "not interesting"
The Love Me singer may have taken a bit of a dig at the 34-year-old pop star as he added, "The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it's not interesting."
Taylor released The Tortured Poets Department just under a year from the time she and Matty allegedly called it quits.
While many Swifties had expected the record to dive into the "lore" of her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the album has far more references to Matty.
Until now, the Brit has avoided direct comments on Taylor's work, telling reporters in April that he hadn't heard The Tortured Poets Department was "sure it's good."
Both singers have moved on from their ill-fated love affair, with Matty now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel and Taylor still going strong with NFL star Travis Kelce.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP