Matty Healy seemingly takes dig at Taylor Swift as he talks "casual romantic liaisons"

London, UK - The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has revealed he's "not interested" in writing about his romantic life as he seemingly alluded to his high-profile fling with Taylor Swift .

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy (l.) has revealed he's "not interested" in writing about his romantic life as he seemingly alluded to his high-profile fling with Taylor Swift. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

In Tuesday's episode of the Doomscroll podcast, the 35-year-old got candid about the spike in notoriety he got amid his month-long romance with Taylor in 2023.

"Last year, I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons," Matty said.

"The only reason that I was interested in is kind of, like, what I was doing."

"I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that," he continued.

"And fair enough, do you know what I mean?"

But for Matty, he wants to go beyond this expectation and would rather fight the "status quo" than abide by it.

"I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he said.

"I think that that's an obvious thing to draw from. And I'm just not interested in it."

Taylor, meanwhile, drew significant inspiration from their brief relationship in The Tortured Poets Department – her 11th studio album that was released in April.