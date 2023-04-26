Is Taylor Swift dating Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso?

New York, New York - Has the newly-single Taylor Swift already found a new love in her life?

Fans are buzzing after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared a blind item suggesting Taylor Swift (r) is dating Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso. © Collage: Giuseppe CACACE & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old called it quits with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this month.

The shocking split sent many Swifties into a meltdown, but the Anti-Hero singer has proven it's not getting her down as she hits the town with friends and continues her sold-out Eras Tour.

But it looks like Swift has already gotten caught up in the dating rumor mill once again, and her supposed beau is quite unexpected!

On April 20, celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared a blind item suggesting the musician is now seeing Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, citing a few "magazines" in Spain that have hyped up the speculation.

"the couple has been seeing each other for a week now," the rumor said. "nothing serious tho since they are both recently single."

Fans didn't know what to make of the blind item at first, but Alonso himself has now chimed in on the speculation!