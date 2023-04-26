Is Taylor Swift dating Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso?

Taylor Swift may already have a new love in her life after her split from Joe Alwyn earlier this month if the latest rumors are true!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Has the newly-single Taylor Swift already found a new love in her life?

Fans are buzzing after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared a blind item suggesting Taylor Swift (r) is dating Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso.  © Collage: Giuseppe CACACE & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old called it quits with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this month.

The shocking split sent many Swifties into a meltdown, but the Anti-Hero singer has proven it's not getting her down as she hits the town with friends and continues her sold-out Eras Tour.

But it looks like Swift has already gotten caught up in the dating rumor mill once again, and her supposed beau is quite unexpected!

On April 20, celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared a blind item suggesting the musician is now seeing Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, citing a few "magazines" in Spain that have hyped up the speculation.

"the couple has been seeing each other for a week now," the rumor said. "nothing serious tho since they are both recently single."

Fans didn't know what to make of the blind item at first, but Alonso himself has now chimed in on the speculation!

Fernando Alonso pays tribute to Taylor Swift on TikTok

Fernando Alonso acknowledged the ongoing Taylor Swift rumors with a hilarious TikTok posted on Monday.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fernandoalonso

The 41-year-old driver, who split from TV host Andrea Schlager earlier this month, poked fun at the rumors with a rather epic TikTok that featured a song by none other than Ms. Swift.

In the video, Alonso scrolls through his cell phone while Karma by Taylor Swift plays, specifically the line, "Karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god." The Aston Martin racer then winks at the camera.

"Race week era," he captioned the post, in reference to Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.

The TikTok has racked up over three million views since it was posted on Monday.

While this romance is likely only in fans' Wildest Dreams, at least Alonso is having fun with the rumors!

