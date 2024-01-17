Is Taylor Swift secretly behind Apple TV+ spy movie Argylle?

Argylle director Michael Vaughn (l) has responded to fan theories that Taylor Swift was secretly behind the upcoming Apple TV+ movie. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After fan theories proposed the 34-year-old pop star was behind the elusive novel at the center of the upcoming spy movie Argylle, the flick's director has come forward to dispel the speculation.

"I'm not a big internet guy, and it was actually my daughter who came up to me — this is the power of celebrity and the internet — and said, 'You never told me Taylor wrote the book!'" director Michael Vaughn told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

"And I'm looking at her going, 'What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn't write the book!'"

The theories began last October after Swifties found what they believed to be Easter eggs in the trailer, hinting at Taylor's involvement. These primarily revolved around the Scottish Fold cat featured heavily in the movie's promotion, as the feline looks just like Taylor's famous furry friend, Meredith Grey.

A major factor in the conspiracy was the enigmatic author behind the novel on which Argylle is based, as there is very little public information available about debut writer Elly Conway. The adaptation was also made before the book was even published, leading to further confusion as to whether the novel was even real at all.

Vaughn denied these theories, telling the outlet, "There is a real book … and it's a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it's not Taylor Swift. And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center, and I don't want to be a part of that club."

While Taylor wasn't directly involved in Argylle after all, she did, in fact, partially inspire the much-theorized-about cat featured in the movie.