Is Taylor Swift secretly behind Apple TV+ spy movie Argylle?
Los Angeles, California - Has Taylor Swift entered her author era? Not so fast!
After fan theories proposed the 34-year-old pop star was behind the elusive novel at the center of the upcoming spy movie Argylle, the flick's director has come forward to dispel the speculation.
"I'm not a big internet guy, and it was actually my daughter who came up to me — this is the power of celebrity and the internet — and said, 'You never told me Taylor wrote the book!'" director Michael Vaughn told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.
"And I'm looking at her going, 'What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn't write the book!'"
The theories began last October after Swifties found what they believed to be Easter eggs in the trailer, hinting at Taylor's involvement. These primarily revolved around the Scottish Fold cat featured heavily in the movie's promotion, as the feline looks just like Taylor's famous furry friend, Meredith Grey.
A major factor in the conspiracy was the enigmatic author behind the novel on which Argylle is based, as there is very little public information available about debut writer Elly Conway. The adaptation was also made before the book was even published, leading to further confusion as to whether the novel was even real at all.
Vaughn denied these theories, telling the outlet, "There is a real book … and it's a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it's not Taylor Swift. And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center, and I don't want to be a part of that club."
While Taylor wasn't directly involved in Argylle after all, she did, in fact, partially inspire the much-theorized-about cat featured in the movie.
Taylor Swift's cats inspired Argylle's unexpected star
Vaughn told Rolling Stone that the Scottish Fold cat starring in Argylle is actually his family's cat, and his resemblance to Taylor's pet is no coincidence.
After watching the Grammy winner's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, Vaughn's daughters persuaded his wife to adopt a Scottish Fold cat – just like Meredith, who was featured in the movie being carried in a backpack similar to that on the Argylle poster.
Though the Argylle theories may have proven false, Taylor is still expected to dive into the world of cinema sooner rather than later, as she's currently working on her directorial feature film debut with a script she penned herself!
Argylle begins streaming on Apple TV+ February 2.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP