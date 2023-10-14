Is Taylor Swift spending the weekend with Travis Kelce?

Kansas City, Missouri - After supporting her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his latest NFL game, Taylor Swift is reportedly spending even more time with the Super Bowl Champ!

Taylor Swift (l.) is reportedly spending the weekend with Travis Kelce after recently supporting him at his Kansas City Chiefs game. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

It's been quite a week for Taylor and Travis!

The 33-year-old singer commemorated the opening of her Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles on Wednesday before jetting off to Kansas City to cheer on Travis against the Denver Broncos.

With The Eras Tour concert film on track for one of the biggest box office openings of 2023 and the Chiefs emerging victorious in Thursday's showdown, there's certainly a lot to celebrate for the alleged couple!

According to TMZ, Taylor and Travis are taking advantage of the brief break in their schedules as insiders say that the pair will be "spending the entire weekend together."

The outlet did not confirm where the duo is supposedly spending their time, though Travis is likely to have to stay near Kansas City for practice.