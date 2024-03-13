Is Taylor Swift working on a secret project in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has sparked a flood of fan theories after it was reported that she was teaming up with Disney for a secret project in Hollywood.

The rumors began flying when TMZ reported on Tuesday that filming equipment had been loaded near the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, with residents of the area receiving notices listing the project as "Disney + TS."

The shoot was widely assumed to be in connection with Taylor's upcoming streaming release of The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on Disney+.

After it was confirmed by Disney that the 34-year-old pop star would not be attending the shoot, the production was abruptly shut down.

TMZ later confirmed on Tuesday that the shoot – planned for Wednesday – was a no-go. It's unclear why the product was shut down, but the outlet did note the complaints from neighbors about the construction equipment.

While the shoot could have also been scrapped due to the attention surrounding it after TMZ broke the story, Variety has since reported that Taylor was never planning to appear at the site.

Despite the latest updates, the Karma songstress is currently in Los Angeles amid her break from The Eras Tour.