Taylor Swift kicks off week of surprises for The Eras Tour concert film
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has begun the countdown to the streaming premiere of The Eras Tour concert film with a week full of surprises!
The 34-year-old pop star made an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday to announce the beginning of "Taylor Week" on the news program.
"Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look into the acoustic songs from The Eras Tour, my version, and don't miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6 PM Pacific," she said.
The announcement refers to the four new surprise songs due to be featured in the extended cut of the movie that will be released on Disney+.
The theatrical version included just Our Song and You're On Your Own, Kid as the acoustic performances, along with multiple exclusions from the main setlist.
The streaming iteration – branded as The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) – will extend the acoustic set and feature the full performance of cardigan, which had been cut from both the theatrical release and the rental version.
While Taylor will be formally announcing the additional surprise songs throughout the week, Swifties have already solved the mystery based on the movie's filming schedule.
What surprise songs will be featured in The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)?
Taylor's The Eras Tour concert film was taped during the first three nights of her August 2023 stint at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
With this in mind, fans can expect the four new surprise songs to be Maroon, I Can See You, Death by a Thousand Cuts, and You Are In Love.
Maroon was confirmed by an earlier teaser for the streaming release, all but affirming the other three are correct as well.
After initially announcing March 15 as the streaming release date, the Grammy winner later confirmed the movie would drop the evening prior.
The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will arrive on Disney+ on Thursday at 9 PM EST.
