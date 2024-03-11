Taylor Swift kicks off week of surprises for The Eras Tour concert film

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has begun the countdown to the streaming premiere of The Eras Tour concert film with a week full of surprises!

Taylor Swift has kicked off a week full of surprises to celebrate the release of The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on Disney+. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 34-year-old pop star made an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday to announce the beginning of "Taylor Week" on the news program.

"Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look into the acoustic songs from The Eras Tour, my version, and don't miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6 PM Pacific," she said.

The announcement refers to the four new surprise songs due to be featured in the extended cut of the movie that will be released on Disney+.

The theatrical version included just Our Song and You're On Your Own, Kid as the acoustic performances, along with multiple exclusions from the main setlist.

The streaming iteration – branded as The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) – will extend the acoustic set and feature the full performance of cardigan, which had been cut from both the theatrical release and the rental version.

While Taylor will be formally announcing the additional surprise songs throughout the week, Swifties have already solved the mystery based on the movie's filming schedule.