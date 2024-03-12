Taylor Swift drops first look at secret surprise song from The Eras Tour film

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has treated fans to the first official look at one of the four new surprise songs coming their way in The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift dropped the first peek at her streaming-exclusive surprise songs for The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). © Walt Disney Studios

The 34-year-old pop star will bring her blockbuster concert film to Disney+ on Thursday, with the extended cut adding on the full performance of cardigan and four new acoustic songs.

In the first of her promised sneak peeks, Taylor teased her live performance of Maroon, played on the piano during her stint in Los Angeles last summer.

The clip, released by Disney+ on Tuesday, revealed 20 seconds of the chorus.

While the theatrical release featured Our Song and You're On Your Own, Kid as the two surprise songs, the streaming iteration extends the set with the remaining songs from her first three nights at SoFi Stadium.

Taylor has yet to formally confirm them, but considering the camera crews on stage for those shows, it's a safe bet that the theories are correct.

Along with Maroon, The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is expected to also include I Can See You, You Are In Love, and Death By A Thousand Cuts.