Taylor Swift announces streaming home of the Eras Tour concert film

Burbank, California - After months of mystery, Taylor Swift has finally confirmed the streaming home of The Eras Tour concert film!

Taylor Swift has confirmed that The Eras Tour concert film (Taylor's Version) will be available to stream on Disney+, beginning March 15. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 34-year-old pop star took to social media on Wednesday to announce that her blockbuster tour movie will be heading to Disney+.

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," she wrote. "I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus."

The streaming version, aptly named Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), will include the live performance of cardigan, which had been cut from both the theatrical release and the rental version.

The Disney+ film will also include four new songs from the acoustic set, joining the original version's surprise songs of You're On Your Own, Kid and Our Song.

As the movie was filmed during the first three shows of Taylor's Los Angeles stint in August 2023, the surprise songs on Disney+ are expected to be I Can See You, Maroon, You Are In Love, and Death by a Thousand Cuts.