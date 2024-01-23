Taylor Swift sparks Reputation frenzy with throwback post: "Secretsss"

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has stoked the Swiftie fires yet again with a suspicious post seemingly hinting at the impending release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift has sparked more speculation about the impending release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) with a recent Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylornation & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor Nation strikes again!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old pop star's team shared a throwback photo of her from the Bejeweled music video shoot, where her hair was styled extra-high for the dramatic look.

"How many secretsss do we think are hiding in that hair?" the caption read.

Swifties everywhere have become confident that Reputation will be the next re-recording to arrive, with just Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) remaining after that.

The many s's in the IG caption have added further fuel to the Reputation speculation, as the era was famous for its snake imagery, taken from the emojis used by Kim Kardashian to paint Taylor as a liar in her infamous 2016 feud with Kanye West.



The caption also eerily resembles Taylor's post sharing her TIME Magazine cover that included the abnormally-capitalized "tRuSt iSSueS," again stirring theories about a nod to a snake hiss.