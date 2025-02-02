Kanye West unfollows everyone except Taylor Swift on Instagram ahead of 2025 Grammys
Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Taylor Swift has once again found herself in Kanye West's orbit after the rapper made a surprising move on social media over the weekend.
What's Ye up to this time?
On Saturday, Kanye shared a screenshot of his Instagram following list, revealing that he only followed one account – Taylor Swift.
By Sunday, according to Us Weekly, he had also started following a private account named @eylulrhyme.
The unexpected follow came just ahead of the Can't Tell Me Nothing artist's celebratory post about his 2025 Grammy nomination.
"Thank you to the Grammies [sic] for nominating 'Carnival,'" he wrote alongside a photo of a Grammy trophy, tagging Taylor, Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid, and the Recording Academy.
His track Carnival is up for Best Rap Song, while Taylor has racked up six nominations.
But what led to the random follow?
Explaining Kanye West and Taylor Swift's longstanding beef
Taylor's history with Kanye dates back to the 2009 VMAs when he interrupted her acceptance speech, and tensions escalated in 2016 with his controversial Famous lyric claiming credit for her success.
Ye insisted the 34-year-old artist approved the line, but she denied it.
His then-wife, Kim Kardashian, later released an edited clip to back his claim, which Taylor later called a "career death" in a 2023 Time interview.
Tay seemed to close the chapter with her Tortured Poets Department track thanK you aIMee, which fans believe references Kim.
"Taylor has moved on and is not looking back," a source spilled to Us Weekly in April 2024.
Was this just another classic Kanye PR move, or is he making a genuine attempt to reconcile with Taylor? What do you think?
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Ronald Martinez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP