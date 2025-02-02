Kanye West unfollows everyone except Taylor Swift on Instagram ahead of 2025 Grammys

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Taylor Swift has once again found herself in Kanye West 's orbit after the rapper made a surprising move on social media over the weekend.

In a surprising move, Kanye West (l.) has followed one person and one person only on Instagram: Taylor Swift (r.) © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Ronald Martinez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What's Ye up to this time?

On Saturday, Kanye shared a screenshot of his Instagram following list, revealing that he only followed one account – Taylor Swift.

By Sunday, according to Us Weekly, he had also started following a private account named @eylulrhyme.

The unexpected follow came just ahead of the Can't Tell Me Nothing artist's celebratory post about his 2025 Grammy nomination.

"Thank you to the Grammies [sic] for nominating 'Carnival,'" he wrote alongside a photo of a Grammy trophy, tagging Taylor, Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid, and the Recording Academy.

His track Carnival is up for Best Rap Song, while Taylor has racked up six nominations.

But what led to the random follow?