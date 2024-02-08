Lana Del Rey addresses Taylor Swift criticism after 2024 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, California - Lana Del Rey has shared her side of the story after Taylor Swift was criticized for bringing her onstage after winning Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Lana Del Rey (l.) has addressed speculation that she was unhappy with Taylor Swift bringing her onstage after the Karma artist took home Album of the Year. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 38-year-old musician was up for Album of the Year against longtime friend Taylor at Sunday's ceremony, but it was Midnights that took home the top honor.



As she went to accept the award, the 34-year-old Karma artist pulled Lana to come with her, a celebration due in part to their Midnights collaboration, Snow on the Beach.

While the move was praised by many, others were convinced that Lana did not want to go on the stage and that the move could be seen in poor taste due to her defeat in the category.

After plenty of TikTok discourse, the Summertime Sadness singer has set the record straight with a comment shared via Instagram.

"I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up," Lana wrote on Wednesday. "I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter."

Despite all the gossip online, Taylor made her feelings about Lana's work clear after Midnights defeated Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd for the top prize of the night.