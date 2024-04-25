Matty Healy talks Taylor Swift's "diss track" on The Tortured Poets Department

Los Angeles, California - The 1975 frontman Matty Healy revealed that he hasn't yet heard all of Taylor Swift 's The Tortured Poets Department amid rampant rumors that inspired the majority of songs on the album.

The 35-year-old musician was stopped by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday and was asked directly about Swift's 11th studio album, which dropped on April 19.

"How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?" the cameraman asked.

Healy appeared to shrug off the notion of a "diss track" and said that he hadn't had the chance to listen to much of the surprise double album.

"But I'm sure it's good," he added.

Healy's comments come after insiders revealed that he felt "relief" after learning what the album actually contained and that he "still thinks very highly of Taylor."

Despite assumptions The Tortured Poets Department would center on Swift's split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, it ended up focusing heavily on her brief romance with Healy shortly after that breakup.

Though the Karma artist does appear to take a few jabs at the About You singer, the album contains plenty of defenses of their controversial fling – much to fans' surprise.