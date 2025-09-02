2025 NFL season preview: Eagles, Chiefs remain favorites as Bills, Ravens chase glory

Defending champion Philadelphia will entertain Dallas when the 106th NFL season kicks off on Thursday while the Kansas City Chiefs chase a sixth Super Bowl trip in seven campaigns.

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Jalen Hurts will seek to bring Philadelphia to another championship as the NFL season kicks off on Thursday. © MITCHELL LEFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Eagles seek a third trip in four seasons to the championship game behind Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Jalen Hurts at quarterback, star running back Saquon Barkley, a veteran line of blockers, and a top receiver group including AJ Brown, plus tight end Dallas Goedert.

While Philadelphia, who beat the Chiefs 40-22 last February in Super Bowl 59, lost some key defensive players, the Eagles are considered a title contender once again.

The Cowboys have their own issues after trading star defensive end Micah Parsons to Green Bay last week when they couldn't reach a contract deal.

"I definitely didn't think he was going to get traded," said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the NFL's top-paid player with an average annual salary of $60 million.

"But just with the way that negotiations went down, it seemed like it got personal on their ends."

The Chiefs, whose star tight end Travis Kelce got engaged to singer Taylor Swift last month, remain among the fancied NFL squads behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes after last year's 15-2 season despite falling short in the final.

Kansas City begins the quest for a fourth consecutive Super Bowl trip on Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It's the first of seven NFL international contests in 2025, including first-ever regular-season games in Ireland and Spain.

Minnesota meets Pittsburgh at Dublin on September 28 and faces Cleveland on October 5 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Denver and the New York Jets meet on October 12.

The Los Angeles Rams play Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on October 19, while Atlanta faces Indianapolis on November 9 in Berlin, and Washington meets Miami on November 16 at Madrid.

Washington upset Detroit and Tampa Bay in last season's playoffs but lost to Philadelphia in the NFC championship game and figure to threaten again behind second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.