Singapore responds to Taylor Swift gig grant controversy

Singapore - Singapore said Monday its grant to Taylor Swift for her concerts in the city was nowhere near as high as speculated, following media reports that the superstar was offered millions of dollars per gig.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has hit Singapore as neighboring countries express frustration over being left out. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Around 300,000 people from Singapore and around the region are expected to attend the six sold-out shows that began March 2 – but some neighbors were not happy about being left off The Eras Tour.



Some, including reportedly the Thai prime minister, have said that Swift was paid millions to keep her from performing anywhere else in the region.

"There has been some online speculation as to the size of the grant. I can say that it is not accurate and not anywhere as high as speculated," Singapore's culture minister Edwin Tong told parliament.

"Due to business confidentiality reasons, we cannot reveal the specific size of the grant or the conditions of the grant."

Tong added that the "economic benefits to Singapore are assessed to be significant and outweigh the size of the grant."