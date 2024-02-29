What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Singapore?
Singapore - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Asia for the first time as she prepares to take the stage at National Stadium Singapore.
The 34-year-old pop star is set for six sold-out nights, kicking off on Saturday, March 2, and wrapping up on Sunday, March 9.
After doing away with her "no-repeat" rule for the surprise song set, Taylor has shaken things up completely.
Instead of her traditional two acoustic songs, she has debuted several mashups at her recent tour stops, and Singapore Swifties can likely expect the same.
With her current penchant for chaos in mind, there are endless possibilities for Singapore, but one thing that might help guide the way is her love of pairing songs that connect lyrically or thematically.
Such possible duos could be Clean and it's time to go, long story short and Mary's Song (bonus points if Travis Kelce pays a visit!), and mirrorball and Tied Together with a Smile.
Other potential clues can be derived from her recent selections. While she is willing to repeat songs now, she will likely still want to leave space between their performances.
Which eras will Taylor Swift pull from for her Singapore surprise songs?
One era that hasn't been getting much love in recent shows is Lover, making it a prime candidate for Singapore.
Going with the shared theme theories, It's Nice to Have a Friend could finally make its Eras Tour debut, with Midnight's Glitch (another unplayed pick!) pairing thematically.
While she may not be adhering to her previous rules, it's likely she'll want to give them their moment in the sun – especially the ones on Midnight.
From that era, Paris is the only other unplayed track, perhaps combined with I Know Places?
It's hard to predict anything Taylor does these days, and at this point, we can't even accurately predict just how many songs she'll even play!
To catch all the surprises, be sure to tune into a live stream of The Eras Tour, where the acoustic set will begin around 8:40 AM EST.
