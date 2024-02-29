What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Singapore?

Singapore - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Asia for the first time as she prepares to take the stage at National Stadium Singapore.

Taylor Swift will play six sold-out shows in Singapore, kicking off on Saturday, March 2. © Collage: ROSLAN RAHMAN & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 34-year-old pop star is set for six sold-out nights, kicking off on Saturday, March 2, and wrapping up on Sunday, March 9.

After doing away with her "no-repeat" rule for the surprise song set, Taylor has shaken things up completely.

Instead of her traditional two acoustic songs, she has debuted several mashups at her recent tour stops, and Singapore Swifties can likely expect the same.

With her current penchant for chaos in mind, there are endless possibilities for Singapore, but one thing that might help guide the way is her love of pairing songs that connect lyrically or thematically.

Such possible duos could be Clean and it's time to go, long story short and Mary's Song (bonus points if Travis Kelce pays a visit!), and mirrorball and Tied Together with a Smile.

Other potential clues can be derived from her recent selections. While she is willing to repeat songs now, she will likely still want to leave space between their performances.