Taylor Swift and Apple Music are hosting a super mysterious Eras Experience in NYC

New York, New York - As speculation about a new Taylor Swift album swirls, Apple Music has invited Swifties to an interactive event in New York City they're calling Taylor Swift Era's: The Experience . Here's what we know!

Apple Music has invited Swifties to an interactive event in New York City they're calling Taylor Swift Era's: The Experience. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taking a cue from rumored rival Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Gallery, are we?

The event, which is happening in staggered time slots on December 8 and 9, is touted as a celebration of TayTay in honor of her being named Apple Music's 2023 Artist of the Year. This comes alongside Taylor's being made TIME's Person of the Year. In other words, the Cruel Summer singer is totally killing it right now.

Apple provided fans with a link to try registering for tickets last week. While entries were technically available through December 3 at 11 AM ET, over 50,000 people flooded the queue – an unsurprising turn of events for anyone who tried getting Eras Tour tickets!

This fan response is even more impressive considering how tight-lipped the whole affair has been ahead of its launch!