Taylor Swift fans kick off battle for tickets to UK & Ireland stops on The Eras Tour

London, UK - The Great War has come for Taylor Swift fans once again as Swifties in the United Kingdom and Ireland begin fighting for tickets to The Eras Tour .

The first presale for tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in the UK and Ireland began on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / AAP & ZUMA Press

The presale for the 33-year-old stadium tour began on Monday for shows at Wembley Stadium in London and Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Unlike the US leg of The Eras Tour, several of the international venues will have general admission floor seating with no seats.

Per fans who participated in Monday's presale, front general admission tickets at Wembley Stadium run for around $220, while the rear floor section is around $140.

The most expensive of the presale tickets is the It's Been a Long Time Coming VIP package, which runs for about $840 and includes one reserved seated ticket, a set of four exclusive prints, and exclusive VIP merchandise, including a tote bag, tour laminate and matching lanyard, and a pin, sticker, and postcard set.

Though some Swifties reported that Ticketmaster had crashed or booted them out of the queue during the presale, many wrote on social media that splitting the sale between Ticketmaster and AXS made queues much more manageable than in the US.

Unfortunately, there was still a flood of tickets immediately placed on reseller sites after the sale, indicating that bots and scammers may still be getting into the presales.