Taylor Swift parties with Brittany Mahomes ahead of Chiefs party

Brittany Mahomes (r) shared new snaps with Taylor Swift from their recent night out in New York City. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/brittanymahomes

Brittany, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become fast friends with Taylor amid her whirlwind romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

As the new reigning queen of Chiefs Kingdom, the 33-year-old singer hosted a viewing party for the team's latest match-up against the Denver Broncos.

With Sunday's game being held in Germany, most of the athletes' wives and girlfriends stayed behind, and Taylor took the opportunity to watch the game from her New York City apartment with the WAGs crew.

On Tuesday, Brittany dropped some new snaps from the weekend, complete with Taylor's trademark blue-hued filter. The photos appear to have been taken on Saturday night, based on the pair's outfits, and feature Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, both of whom were spotted exiting Taylor's apartment after Sunday's viewing party.

As her friendship with the Karma artist continues, Brittany has been welcomed into her famous "girl squad," featuring a number of famous faces, including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and more.