Taylor Swift parties with Brittany Mahomes ahead of Chiefs party
Brittany, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become fast friends with Taylor amid her whirlwind romance with tight end Travis Kelce.
As the new reigning queen of Chiefs Kingdom, the 33-year-old singer hosted a viewing party for the team's latest match-up against the Denver Broncos.
With Sunday's game being held in Germany, most of the athletes' wives and girlfriends stayed behind, and Taylor took the opportunity to watch the game from her New York City apartment with the WAGs crew.
On Tuesday, Brittany dropped some new snaps from the weekend, complete with Taylor's trademark blue-hued filter. The photos appear to have been taken on Saturday night, based on the pair's outfits, and feature Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, both of whom were spotted exiting Taylor's apartment after Sunday's viewing party.
As her friendship with the Karma artist continues, Brittany has been welcomed into her famous "girl squad," featuring a number of famous faces, including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and more.
Brittany Mahomes has become part of Taylor Swift's inner circle
According to Us Weekly, the 28-year-old former soccer player is even hoping to play matchmaker for Sophie after the Game of Thrones star's recent split from Joe Jonas.
"Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Kansas City Chiefs] games," an insider told the outlet. "She would love to help play matchmaker."
Sophie has become a frequent flyer in Taylor's circle, even staying at the Cruel Summer songstress's Tribeca apartment amid her tense divorce proceedings in the Big Apple.
Brittany reportedly hopes to find a Chiefs player to win the X-Men actor's heart, potentially certifying Sophie's status within the WAGs crew as well!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/brittanymahomes