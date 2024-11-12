Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate with tennis star Frances Tiafoe after Chiefs win

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce mingled with another powerhouse couple in the sports world in new photos from the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game!

Taylor Swift (second from l.) and Travis Kelce mingled with another powerhouse couple in the sports world, Francis Tiafoe (c.) and Ayan Broomfield (l.), at the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bigfoe1998

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos from his time at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, where he watched the Chiefs take down the Denver Broncos in a nail-biter of a showdown.

The first photo, taken by Taylor, showed Frances and his girlfriend, Ayan, posing with the Karma singer and Travis inside their VIP suite.

Another picture of the quartet even saw a surprise photobomb courtesy of Taylor's dad, Scott Swift!

The 34-year-old pop star's appearance in Kansas City comes amid a brief break from The Eras Tour, and she even made the choice to skip the 2024 MTV EMAs to catch the game!

While Taylor resumes the sold-out concert series on Thursday, she is expected to attend Travis and the Chiefs' highly anticipated showdown against the Buffalo Bills, as her Toronto tour dates are not too far from the Western New York stadium.