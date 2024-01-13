Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's true engagement plans revealed

New York, New York - Inside sources have set the record straight amid rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were on the fast track to a summer engagement .

Speculation went into overdrive after a report from Page Six alleged that the 34-year-olds were planning to get engaged around the one-year anniversary of their relationship this summer.

On Friday, Us Weekly revealed that insiders have slammed the engagement rumors, noting that the milestone is not in the cards "anytime soon."

"Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer," the source said. "Things between them are going amazing, but they haven't even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other."

Another informant spoke to The Messenger, corroborating the denial and adding, "It's still new, and they're happy and still getting to know each other."

The rumor mill has sparked the ire of many Swifties, especially after the pop star's publicist slammed similar speculation surrounding Taylor and her ex, Joe Alwyn, just last month.