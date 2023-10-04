Travis Kelce criticizes the NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift romance

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has weighed in on the NFL 's extensive coverage of Taylor Swift and her appearances at his Kansas City Chiefs games amid viral romance speculation.

Travis Kelce has called out the NFL's extensive coverage of Taylor Swift's appearances at recent Kansas City Chiefs games. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old tight end discussed the intense scrutiny surrounding his rumored romance with the singer in the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, asked if the NFL was "overdoing it" when it came to their coverage of Taylor's appearances.

"What's your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor," the Philadelphia Eagles center said.

Though Travis conceded that it can be "fun" to spotlight the A-listers at the game, he believes things have gone too far with their response to Taylor and the dating rumors.

"They're overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially [in] my situation," Travis said.



"Like basketball has it figured out. They show them once or twice, but then they get back to the game."

Taylor, meanwhile, was shown 15 times during Sunday's broadcast.

But the seemingly endless coverage of the Grammy winner didn't end there, as the NFL also quickly rebranded their social media pages to heavily feature her as well.