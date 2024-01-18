Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for long distance: "Seeing where it goes"
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly still going strong, though their relationship may not be as serious as fans believe.
A source revealed to PEOPLE on Thursday that while the 34-year-old pop star is "really happy" with Travis, the pair is "still seeing where it goes."
The latest update comes after engagement rumors swirled online and were ultimately shot down by additional inside sources.
With Taylor set to return to The Eras Tour for an extensive international leg, the couple is in for some serious changes.
Earlier reports from TMZ claimed that some close to the stars aren't sure the romance will last and that their "honeymoon phase" is sure to be challenged by the Grammy winner's busy schedule.
However, with the NFL season drawing to a close right around the resumption of The Eras Tour, the 34-year-old athlete may be planning to hit the road with Taylor to spend as much time together as possible.
Taylor Swift continues to support Travis Kelce in NFL playoffs
Taylor has made every effort to be there for Travis as he and the Kansas City Chiefs compete for another Super Bowl title. Amid her break from The Eras Tour, the Karma singer has attended nearly every game – both home and away.
Travis has returned the favor, even flying to Argentina to see her perform during his bye week last November, so if the romance continues to go well, Swifties can expect to see plenty of VIP tent appearances from the tight end.
Taylor is expected to cheer Travis on in Kansas City's latest playoff showdown, where they will take on the Bills in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday at 6:30 PM EST.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Michael TRAN / AFP