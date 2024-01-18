Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for long distance: "Seeing where it goes"

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly still going strong, though their relationship may not be as serious as fans believe.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly "really happy" together as the pop star prepares to kick off the international leg of The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Michael TRAN / AFP

A source revealed to PEOPLE on Thursday that while the 34-year-old pop star is "really happy" with Travis, the pair is "still seeing where it goes."

The latest update comes after engagement rumors swirled online and were ultimately shot down by additional inside sources.

With Taylor set to return to The Eras Tour for an extensive international leg, the couple is in for some serious changes.

Earlier reports from TMZ claimed that some close to the stars aren't sure the romance will last and that their "honeymoon phase" is sure to be challenged by the Grammy winner's busy schedule.

However, with the NFL season drawing to a close right around the resumption of The Eras Tour, the 34-year-old athlete may be planning to hit the road with Taylor to spend as much time together as possible.