Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunite for cozy date night in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift has been taking on Argentina for the latest leg of her Eras tour, but she still made time to catch up with NFL boo Travis Kelce for a low-key date night.

Taylor Swift was spotted Friday night holding hands with Travis Kelce at a restaurant in Buenos Aires, Argentina. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iveneverbeenanatural13

The 33-year-old pop star was spotted Friday night holding hands with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in Argentina.

The couple grabbed dinner in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires.

They were also joined by Taylor's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.

A source told People that the lovebirds "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and "they also left holding hands."

They added that "the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out" and noted that "Travis was beaming."