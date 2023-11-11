Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunite for cozy date night in Argentina
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift has been taking on Argentina for the latest leg of her Eras tour, but she still made time to catch up with NFL boo Travis Kelce for a low-key date night.
The 33-year-old pop star was spotted Friday night holding hands with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in Argentina.
The couple grabbed dinner in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires.
They were also joined by Taylor's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.
A source told People that the lovebirds "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and "they also left holding hands."
They added that "the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out" and noted that "Travis was beaming."
Travis Kelce says "f*** it" and joins Taylor Swift's Argentina tour!
Kelce was caught exiting a jet outside of Buenos Aires just hours before his dinner with Taylor.
He had also hinted at the trip in the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
"I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice [for bye week], I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis said.
The tight end was able to visit Taylor due to his team being on "bye week," a seven-day period of time when footballers get a break from playing in any games.
Fan-recorded videos showed Taylor singing the surprise song Labyrinth, a tune with lyrics about "falling in love again." Between that and the footballer hanging out with her family, it looks like things might be getting pretty serious!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iveneverbeenanatural13