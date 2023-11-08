Travis Kelce teases his visit to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Travis Kelce has added further fuel to rampant fan speculation that he will be supporting Taylor Swift at her return to The Eras Tour in Argentina!

Travis Kelce has not-so-subtly hinted at his upcoming trip to Argentina to support Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / Eibner & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old athlete discussed his plans for the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week, which just so happens to fall at the same time as Taylor's next three shows in Argentina.

Travis told his brother, Jason, that he'll continue working on his physical fitness despite the break from the game but also dropped a not-so-subtle hint at a potential trip out of the States during their promotion for SeatGeek.

After the Philadelphia Eagles center asked if Travis had any events he was looking forward to attending, he coyly replied, "No, not really."

But then, the tight end joked, "I might just say f**k it and go somewhere nice. I'm losing... my skin's getting real pale."

Jason then asked if he was thinking of "someplace south," to which Travis said, "closer to the equator."