Travis Kelce teases his visit to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Argentina
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Travis Kelce has added further fuel to rampant fan speculation that he will be supporting Taylor Swift at her return to The Eras Tour in Argentina!
On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old athlete discussed his plans for the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week, which just so happens to fall at the same time as Taylor's next three shows in Argentina.
Travis told his brother, Jason, that he'll continue working on his physical fitness despite the break from the game but also dropped a not-so-subtle hint at a potential trip out of the States during their promotion for SeatGeek.
After the Philadelphia Eagles center asked if Travis had any events he was looking forward to attending, he coyly replied, "No, not really."
But then, the tight end joked, "I might just say f**k it and go somewhere nice. I'm losing... my skin's getting real pale."
Jason then asked if he was thinking of "someplace south," to which Travis said, "closer to the equator."
Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performances in Argentina?
With Travis then changing the subject after Jason asked if he was traveling "south of the equator," it's safe to say that the rumors of his attendance at the shows just might be true.
Last month, reports from sources close to the couple shared that the Super Bowl champ was "committed" to spending time with Taylor as she returns to touring.
The Karma songstress will play three shows in Buenos Aires November 9-11 before traveling to Brazil for her remaining six shows of 2023.
