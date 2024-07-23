Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent "every minute" together ahead of NFL season

Kansas City, Missouri - With the 2024-25 NFL season now underway, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure to "spend every minute" they could together before the athlete returned to Kansas City.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce made sure to "spend every minute" they could together before the athlete returned to Kansas City for NFL training camp. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

According to a new report from PEOPLE on Monday, the 34-year-old tight end was more than happy to devote all the time he could to catching Taylor on The Eras Tour before heading to training camp with the Chiefs.

"Travis' last few concerts were bittersweet," an insider said, referring to his recent visits to the pop star's shows in Gelsenkirchen.

"They knew their time together like this was coming to an end, and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor."

Travis made his return to training camp a bit rougher than most would like by flying all the way from Germany for opening day – but he wouldn't have it any other way!