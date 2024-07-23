Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent "every minute" together ahead of NFL season
Kansas City, Missouri - With the 2024-25 NFL season now underway, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure to "spend every minute" they could together before the athlete returned to Kansas City.
According to a new report from PEOPLE on Monday, the 34-year-old tight end was more than happy to devote all the time he could to catching Taylor on The Eras Tour before heading to training camp with the Chiefs.
"Travis' last few concerts were bittersweet," an insider said, referring to his recent visits to the pop star's shows in Gelsenkirchen.
"They knew their time together like this was coming to an end, and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor."
Travis made his return to training camp a bit rougher than most would like by flying all the way from Germany for opening day – but he wouldn't have it any other way!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go long distance as Chiefs training camp begins
"It's definitely tough to be apart, but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other," a source said of Taylor and Travis. "They're so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it."
Thankfully, the Karma singer is expected to be able to attend plenty of Chiefs games this fall, as a break in her touring schedule frees her up throughout September and October.
Should the Chiefs make another deep run in the postseason, Taylor will certainly be able to cheer her beau on, as The Eras Tour is set to come to an end in December.
Cover photo: Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press