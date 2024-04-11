Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted driving around LA after romantic date

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were caught out and about in the City of Angels on Tuesday as they reportedly enjoyed a romantic date night amid the pop star's break from The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce attempted to evade the paparazzi after a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Drivin' the getaway car!

Photos shared by Page Six on Wednesday show the high-profile couple attempting to dodge the cameras as they rode in the backseat of a car after grabbing dinner at the Bird Street Club.

While small glimpses of their faces were caught, both Taylor and Travis were concealed by the drivers as they exited.

Though the 34-year-old pop star is enjoying some downtime from performing, Travis has been keeping busy as he films Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity in Los Angeles.

Tipsters recently told celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi that Taylor has even snuck onto the set to visit the Super Bowl champ. Per Cosmopolitan, supposed insiders have alleged that Travis was at one point "nervous" due to jokes being made about his romance with the Grammy winner.

Regardless of the rumors, Taylor is said to be quite proud of her beau at the moment, with a source telling Us Weekly: "Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him."

Their latest Los Angeles sighting has further fueled speculation that the two are indeed planning to head to Coachella, which kicks off its first weekend on April 12.