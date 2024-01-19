Taylor Swift bundles up for mystery studio session in New York

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has returned to the Big Apple as she continues to fuel theories about new music with another mystery recording session.

Taylor Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York on Thursday evening. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 34-year-old pop star braved the New York cold on Thursday while traveling to Electric Lady Studios.

Taylor donned a sweater maxi dress under a large black coat paired with low-cut leather boots.

Amid her break from The Eras Tour, the Karma songstress has spent most of her weekdays in Manhattan with frequent studio sessions.

What she's recording, though, remains a mystery.

While fans could assume it's new music, the upcoming return of The Eras Tour has led most Swifties to agree that her next releases will be her final two re-recordings, Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Her stadium tour has featured songs from across all ten eras, so there's no better time for her to drop the final re-recordings.

Still, the studio time has sparked some speculation that she actually plans to continue her pattern of breaking up the Taylor's Version albums with a new album after two re-recordings.