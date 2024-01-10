Taylor Swift sparks more album theories with latest studio session

New York, New York - As rumors swirl about her next album plans, Taylor Swift has returned to the recording studio.

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York as she headed to the recording studio on Tuesday night. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 34-year-old pop star was spotted back in New York on Tuesday night following her outing at the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

Per PEOPLE, Taylor donned a green sweater dress under a brown wool coat as she entered Electric Lady Studios during the evening's rainstorm.

The outing marks her first studio session of the new year, likely signaling another year of big releases.

In 2023, the Grammy winner dropped two re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in July and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October.

Though her frequent recording studio appearances have sparked plenty of theories about an entirely new album in 2024, most Swifties are convinced the year will feature the release of her final two re-recordings.