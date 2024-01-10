Taylor Swift sparks more album theories with latest studio session
New York, New York - As rumors swirl about her next album plans, Taylor Swift has returned to the recording studio.
The 34-year-old pop star was spotted back in New York on Tuesday night following her outing at the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles.
Per PEOPLE, Taylor donned a green sweater dress under a brown wool coat as she entered Electric Lady Studios during the evening's rainstorm.
The outing marks her first studio session of the new year, likely signaling another year of big releases.
In 2023, the Grammy winner dropped two re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in July and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October.
Though her frequent recording studio appearances have sparked plenty of theories about an entirely new album in 2024, most Swifties are convinced the year will feature the release of her final two re-recordings.
What album will Taylor Swift release next?
Taylor's shimmering green gown at Sunday's awards show stirred new theories about the release order for her remaining two re-recordings.
Many believed the ensemble was a nod to the iconic snake imagery of the Reputation era, while others theorized that it could be an Easter egg for Taylor's Version of her self-titled debut, which is often represented by the color green in merchandise and other promotional material.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP