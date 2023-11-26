Taylor Swift debuts rare surprise songs at The Eras Tour in São Paulo

São Paulo, Brazil - Taylor Swift dove deep into her discography for her latest surprise songs on The Eras Tour as she hit the stage for night two in São Paulo.

Taylor Swift performed Safe & Sound and Untouchable as her surprise songs on night two of The Eras Tour in São Paulo. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday, the 33-year-old pop star performed for the second consecutive night at Allianz Parque stadium in the penultimate Eras Tour show of 2023.

Taylor has been keeping with her previously established tradition of not repeating any surprise songs from the tour while in Brazil, and she leveled that up in São Paulo by performing two tracks that she has rarely sung live during any concert series.

She kicked off the acoustic set with Safe & Sound, which was originally released in 2012 as part of The Hunger Games soundtrack and has not been played live in more than a decade.

The Anti-Hero artist released her re-recorded version of it earlier this year in celebration of the tour's kickoff, retroactively placing it into the Red (Taylor's Version) era.

Taylor followed the guitar performance with a piano rendition of Untouchable from Fearless, which is actually a cover of Luna Halo, marking the first live performance of it since 2011's Speak Now World Tour.