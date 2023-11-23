What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in São Paulo?
São Paulo, Brazil - Taylor Swift is continuing her stay in Brazil with three more stops on The Eras Tour, this time in São Paulo.
During her time in Rio de Janeiro, the 33-year-old pop star treated fans to six surprise songs that all had yet to be performed on her current tour.
With the three São Paulo shows bringing her 2023 tour dates to a close, Taylor will likely finish the year with selections from the remaining surprise song pool.
Fans have been clamoring for a performance of Mary's Song ever since the Grammy winner began dating Travis Kelce, with the lyrics "I'll be 87, you'll be 89" reminding many fans of his jersey number and her iconic birthyear-turned-era, respectively.
peace from folklore could be another romantic nod to Travis, along with long story short.
Also in the running is the fan-favorite The Way I Loved You, which fans have been hoping for since opening night. Other likely candidates are Say Don't Go and Now That We Don't Talk, the only remaining vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor's Version) that have yet to be performed live.
On the last tour night of 2023, Taylor could close things out with Dear Reader, the final song from her latest original studio album, Midnights.
While many are predicting The Eras Tour debut of I Did Something Bad, others believe that Taylor will save the track for the unveiling of Reputation (Taylor's Version), theorized to be done in February.
Will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) in São Paulo?
The Reputation theories largely draw on how Taylor announced 1989 (Taylor's Version), as she dwindled down the potential surprise songs from the album to just one, which she performed after unveiling the new cover art and release date.
Though some Easter eggs have pointed to a February 2024 announcement, these hints could also potentially mean that the album itself will drop then, with the announcement coming this weekend instead.
This certainly lines up with her patterns, as she often leaves a few months between a re-recording's announcement and its actual release.
Taylor begins her run in São Paulo on Friday, and if you're not lucky enough to be there in person, be sure to tune into a live stream so you don't miss any surprises!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press