What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in São Paulo?

São Paulo, Brazil - Taylor Swift is continuing her stay in Brazil with three more stops on The Eras Tour, this time in São Paulo.

Taylor Swift will play three nights in São Paulo beginning on Friday, November 24. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

During her time in Rio de Janeiro, the 33-year-old pop star treated fans to six surprise songs that all had yet to be performed on her current tour.

With the three São Paulo shows bringing her 2023 tour dates to a close, Taylor will likely finish the year with selections from the remaining surprise song pool.

Fans have been clamoring for a performance of Mary's Song ever since the Grammy winner began dating Travis Kelce, with the lyrics "I'll be 87, you'll be 89" reminding many fans of his jersey number and her iconic birthyear-turned-era, respectively.

peace from folklore could be another romantic nod to Travis, along with long story short.

Also in the running is the fan-favorite The Way I Loved You, which fans have been hoping for since opening night. Other likely candidates are Say Don't Go and Now That We Don't Talk, the only remaining vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor's Version) that have yet to be performed live.

On the last tour night of 2023, Taylor could close things out with Dear Reader, the final song from her latest original studio album, Midnights.

While many are predicting The Eras Tour debut of I Did Something Bad, others believe that Taylor will save the track for the unveiling of Reputation (Taylor's Version), theorized to be done in February.