Did Taylor Swift tease Reputation (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in São Paulo?

São Paulo, Brazil - Amid swirling rumors of her next re-recording announcement, Taylor Swift appeared to drop a subtle hint at the unveiling of Reputation (Taylor's Version) at her latest stop on The Eras Tour.

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer took the stage for the first of three shows in São Paulo, Brazil.

While theories about the big announcement taking place on night one proved false, fans are happily clowning once again thanks to her surprise song choices.

After playing the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track Now That We Don't Talk on the guitar, Taylor played Innocent on the piano. The Speak Now track was her response to Kanye West's infamous interruption of her 2009 VMA acceptance speech, with the ballad professing Taylor's forgiveness of the controversial rapper.

While the duo were cordial in the ensuing years, everything changed in 2016 after "snakegate" took over the internet, a viral scandal sparked by a phone call snippet leaked by Kim Kardashian that attempted to paint Taylor as a liar in her disapproval of Kanye's reference to her in the song Famous.

The widespread backlash against the Anti-Hero artist culminated in the release of 2017's Reputation, where Taylor took control of the narrative once again, using the "snake" label as key imagery during the era.

Fast forward to 2023, when Taylor is poised to release the album once again as one of the final two Taylor's Version records to drop. With only one song from the album left in the surprise song pool, does her performance of Innocent prove that the announcement is imminent after all?