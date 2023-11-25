Did Taylor Swift tease Reputation (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in São Paulo?
São Paulo, Brazil - Amid swirling rumors of her next re-recording announcement, Taylor Swift appeared to drop a subtle hint at the unveiling of Reputation (Taylor's Version) at her latest stop on The Eras Tour.
On Friday, the 33-year-old singer took the stage for the first of three shows in São Paulo, Brazil.
While theories about the big announcement taking place on night one proved false, fans are happily clowning once again thanks to her surprise song choices.
After playing the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track Now That We Don't Talk on the guitar, Taylor played Innocent on the piano. The Speak Now track was her response to Kanye West's infamous interruption of her 2009 VMA acceptance speech, with the ballad professing Taylor's forgiveness of the controversial rapper.
While the duo were cordial in the ensuing years, everything changed in 2016 after "snakegate" took over the internet, a viral scandal sparked by a phone call snippet leaked by Kim Kardashian that attempted to paint Taylor as a liar in her disapproval of Kanye's reference to her in the song Famous.
The widespread backlash against the Anti-Hero artist culminated in the release of 2017's Reputation, where Taylor took control of the narrative once again, using the "snake" label as key imagery during the era.
Fast forward to 2023, when Taylor is poised to release the album once again as one of the final two Taylor's Version records to drop. With only one song from the album left in the surprise song pool, does her performance of Innocent prove that the announcement is imminent after all?
When will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
Ahead of the unveiling of 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor counted down the album's remaining surprise songs until just one was left, which was performed on announcement night.
With only I Did Something Bad remaining, that will likely be saved for the big reveal.
Current fan theories suggest either an announcement or the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) in February 2024, with the latter supporting speculation of an announcement in São Paulo.
That timeline also matches the gaps between the announcements and releases of both Speak Now and 1989 (Taylor's Version), so it's plausible that Taylor may save the announcement for Sunday, her final tour date of 2023.
Of course, that leaves Saturday, where Taylor could play long story short or Dear Reader, both of which reference her past career choices and allude to the infamous feud, before potentially dropping the announcement on Sunday.
The clowning continues as the Karma songstress gears up for two more shows at Allianz Parque, and if you're not able to be there in person, be sure to catch a live stream so you don't miss any surprises!
Cover photo: collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP