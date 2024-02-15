What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Melbourne?
Melbourne, Australia - Taylor Swift is heading down under for her latest stop on The Eras Tour, and expectations are as high as ever as the singer continues to shake up her acoustic set.
The 34-year-old pop star will play the biggest shows of her career at Melbourne Cricket Ground, with over 100,000 fans expected to attend each performance.
The stint kicks off on Friday and will run for three nights, with Sabrina Carpenter returning as the performances' opening act.
Taylor has kept fans on their toes with her international surprise songs so far. While the pool has been reset, she's continued to dig through her discography to debut some rare deep cuts on the sold-out stadium tour.
As Melbourne marks the first show since Super Bowl LVIII, some Swifties are convinced that the singer will pay tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce with Mary's Song off her self-titled debut.
The song has yet to be played on The Eras Tour, and fans have been practically begging for it since the start of her romance with No. 87.
Will Taylor Swift debut new surprise songs in Melbourne?
Other tracks that could work as nods to Travis are End Game, Superstar, long story short, Stay Stay Stay, and Superman. Some fans have also posited that Taylor will play tribute to Kansas City after the tragic shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade by playing her protest anthem Only the Young.
Along with the recent deep cuts, the Grammy winner has also brought back some of her repeat favorites like You're On Your Own, Kid, so Maroon, Getaway Car, and Clean are also strong contenders.
All will be revealed at surprise song o'clock, which will be around 6:30 AM EST. If you're not lucky enough to be there in person, be sure to find a live stream so you don't miss any of the action!
