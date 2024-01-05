Selena Gomez's new romance gets stamp of approval from Travis Kelce

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got a subtle shout-out from NFL star Travis Kelce after making her first public appearance with boyfriend Benny Blanco .

Travis Kelce (r) recently liked a photo of Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, on Instagram. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It looks like the 31-year-old Single Soon artist should clear some time for a potential double date with her long-time BFF, Taylor Swift, as Travis has seemingly made it clear that he's a fan of Selena and Benny's romance.

The 34-year-old tight end dropped a like on an Instagram post shared by GQ on Thursday that featured some of the loved-up snaps taken of Selena and the 35-year-old music producer at Wednesday's Lakers game.

Though Selena and Travis have yet to be seen together at any group outings with Taylor just yet, the former Disney darling is reportedly a supporter of their romance as well.

"Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis," an insider told ET in November.

Thanks to recently revealed details, it seems that Taylor and Selena may have found their new beaus around the same time, despite not confirming either romance until months later.