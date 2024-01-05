Selena Gomez's new romance gets stamp of approval from Travis Kelce
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got a subtle shout-out from NFL star Travis Kelce after making her first public appearance with boyfriend Benny Blanco.
It looks like the 31-year-old Single Soon artist should clear some time for a potential double date with her long-time BFF, Taylor Swift, as Travis has seemingly made it clear that he's a fan of Selena and Benny's romance.
The 34-year-old tight end dropped a like on an Instagram post shared by GQ on Thursday that featured some of the loved-up snaps taken of Selena and the 35-year-old music producer at Wednesday's Lakers game.
Though Selena and Travis have yet to be seen together at any group outings with Taylor just yet, the former Disney darling is reportedly a supporter of their romance as well.
"Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis," an insider told ET in November.
Thanks to recently revealed details, it seems that Taylor and Selena may have found their new beaus around the same time, despite not confirming either romance until months later.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez gush over new relationships
The Anti-Hero artist confirmed in her TIME Magazine Person of the Year profile that her appearance at Travis' Chiefs-Bears game in September was not their first date, despite some fans' assumptions.
Instead, the pair actually connected shortly after the Super Bowl champ admitted his failed attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour in July.
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew," she said in the interview.
As for Selena and Benny, the Rare Beauty founder may have only confirmed dating rumors in December, but their love story dates back to the summertime.
She dished in an Instagram comment last month that they had been together for about six months at that point, placing their relationship's start around June.
The revelation also appeared to confirm that the "new crush" Selena was gushing over in her new holiday cooking special – which was filmed over the summer – was Benny.
