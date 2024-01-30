Taylor Swift fans gush over seeming "I love you's" with Travis Kelce

Baltimore, Maryland - Taylor Swift fans are still buzzing over the star's swoon-worthy post-game celebration with boyfriend Travis Kelce , and many think they've cracked the code behind her whispered words.

Taylor Swift fans have put on their sleuthing hats to determine what she and Travis Kelce said to each other after Sunday's playoff game. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The power couple sent fans into a total frenzy on Sunday with their adorable moment on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens to score a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

As new angles of the moment continue to circulate online, Swifties are convinced the pair exchanged "I love you's" among plenty of other romance novel-level comments.

In a clip from CW's Inside the NFL shared on Monday, microphones appeared to catch the 34-year-old tight end telling the singer, "I love you so much it's not even funny."

Taylor then seemingly responded by telling him, "I've never been so proud, ever."

While it's clear now that the two, who have been dating since late summer 2023, are very much head over heels for one another, there's one thing on everyone's mind: Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?