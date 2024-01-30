Taylor Swift fans gush over seeming "I love you's" with Travis Kelce
Baltimore, Maryland - Taylor Swift fans are still buzzing over the star's swoon-worthy post-game celebration with boyfriend Travis Kelce, and many think they've cracked the code behind her whispered words.
The power couple sent fans into a total frenzy on Sunday with their adorable moment on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens to score a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.
As new angles of the moment continue to circulate online, Swifties are convinced the pair exchanged "I love you's" among plenty of other romance novel-level comments.
In a clip from CW's Inside the NFL shared on Monday, microphones appeared to catch the 34-year-old tight end telling the singer, "I love you so much it's not even funny."
Taylor then seemingly responded by telling him, "I've never been so proud, ever."
While it's clear now that the two, who have been dating since late summer 2023, are very much head over heels for one another, there's one thing on everyone's mind: Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?
Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LVIII?
The Karma songstress is heading back out on the road next month as The Eras Tour begins a lengthy international leg. With a show on February 10 in Tokyo, Japan, Taylor will have to make quite the swift journey back to the States to make it in time for the big game on February 11.
On her way back to the US, the Grammy winner will cross the international date line, giving her extra time to make it to Las Vegas on Saturday evening.
Inside sources have told NFL reporter Ian Rapoport that with the Chiefs' slot now confirmed, Taylor is planning on making the trek.
Cover photo: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP