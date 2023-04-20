Taylor Swift honored with stadium re-name in Houston ahead of The Eras Tour
Houston, Texas - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Houston this weekend, and the Texas city is thanking her in a big way!
Nothing brings in business for a city quite like the 33-year-old's sold-out stadium tour!
Houston, like many of its predecessors, has opted to pay tribute to Swift ahead of her shows in the city.
Harris County executive Lina Hidalgo attempted to one-up the actions of previous cities with a new name for NRG Stadium that will "never go out of style."
The venue will be renamed NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version) throughout the weekend, in a sweet nod to the Anti-Hero singer's re-recorded albums that include the same moniker.
The name change will be displayed prominently with banners at the stadium's north and south entrances.
Though Swift doesn't hit the stage in Houston until Friday, dedicated fans have already begun lining up for her highly sought-after tour merchandise.
Taylor Swift fans line up early for The Eras Tour merchandise
Swift brings along a large merch truck to each stop of the tour. Though some items are also available in her online shop, many are exclusive to the truck.
Despite the questionable quality of some items, plenty of obsessed Swifties made the early trek to NRG Stadium for Early Merch Day, which is Thursday between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM local time.
Swift takes the stage at NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version) for the first of three shows on April 21, with opening acts beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.
Cover photo: Collage: Imago/ZUMA Wire