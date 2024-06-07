Taylor Swift fans spread wild theories about mysterious figure at The Eras Tour

Madrid, Spain - Footage from Taylor Swift 's recent performance in Madrid has sent fans into a frenzy thanks to a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows at the top of the stadium.

Footage from Taylor Swift's recent show in Madrid has sent fans into a frenzy thanks to a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows at the top of the stadium. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thekillerqueen_ & IMAGO / TT

The 34-year-old pop star played two nights in Madrid last month, but the fan-captured clip has only gone viral on TikTok in the past few days.

In the video, a silhouette is seen watching the concert from the rafters, where there were no other attendees.

Theories about who the figure might be range from Taylor's current beau, Travis Kelce, to her famous enemy, Scooter Braun, but the true answer remains elusive!

The most likely explanation may be a security guard or another staff member from the stadium, but Swifties are happily enjoying the chaotic speculation in the meantime.

"Even ghosts are showing up for this concert," one joked.

"That's me cuz I didn't get tickets," another wrote.

Thankfully, Taylor's subsequent shows have not been plagued by any spooky silhouettes.

The Cruel Summer songstress is now in the UK, kicking off her next slate of shows in Edinburgh on Friday.