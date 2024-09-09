Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue Big Apple lovefest with romantic dinner

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued a hot streak of romantic dates in the Big Apple with a special dinner after attending the US Open men's championship.

The 34-year-old stars brought their love story to a new borough as they dined at Manhattan's Meduza Mediterrania on Sunday night, per Page Six.

Taylor and Travis were seen hand-in-hand as they entered and exited the restaurant, where they were again joined by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Gucci seemed to be the brand of the day, as the Karma singer opted for a chic minidress from the brand for the dinner hours after Travis rocked a complete 'fit from the fashion house for the tennis match.

Amid her hiatus from The Eras Tour, Taylor has enjoyed a number of dates with the NFL star throughout the weekend following her attendance at Thursday's Chiefs-Ravens game in Kansas City.

On Friday, the two were seen holding hands as they grabbed pizza together in Brooklyn, and the following night, the two were photographed attending a friend's wedding at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan.

While all of the outings garnered some significant buzz among fans, it was their time spent with Patrick and Brittany on Sunday that sparked the most chatter on social media.