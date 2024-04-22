Did Taylor Swift make a reference to Olivia Rodrigo on The Tortured Poets Department?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift may have alluded to fellow singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo in one memorable track off of her hot new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift (l.) has sparked new speculation with a track off The Tortured Poets Department that appears to allude to Olivia Rodrigo. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star's record set social media abuzz on Friday, with a whopping 31 songs for fans to overanalyze after a surprise double release.

Amid the chatter about ex-boyfriends and A-list enemies, another name has been thrown into the mix courtesy of the ballad Clara Bow.

Once again, Olivia Rodrigo has been launched into the Swiftie discourse as fans debate whether the song, which borrows its title from the name of a famed 1920s movie star, is alluding to the 21-year-old.

Clara Bow dives deep into the cycle of fame, beginning with the line, "You look like Clara Bow / In this light, remarkable / All your life, did you know / You'd be picked like a rose?"

The song continues on to describe a fresh new starlet who earns comparisons to increasingly contemporary leading ladies.

"You look like Stevie Nicks in '75 / The hair and lips / The crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshinе, a full eclipse," Taylor sings.

The apparent reference to Olivia comes at the end as the Grammy winner adds: "You look like Taylor Swift / In this light, we're loving it / You've got edge, she never did / The future's bright, dazzling."